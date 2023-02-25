Two died, another inured as an oil tanker fell into gorge in Kohistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :At least two people Saturday died and one other was injured when an oil tanker plunged into a deep gorge at Balak More Upper Kohistan an area of Harban police station.

According to rescue 1122 Kohistan, an oil tanker heading towards Gilgit-Baltistan while taking a sharp turn on Balak More in Upper Kohstan fell into a deep gorge, resulting in two people including the driver and conductor died on the spot while another person sustained critical injuries.

The two dead persons belonged to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Besides, Rescue 1122 locals and Harban police also took part in the rescue operation and recovered the driver and conductor's dead bodies. Rescue 1122 shifted them to Chalas Basic Health Unit.