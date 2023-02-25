UrduPoint.com

Two Died, Another Inured As An Oil Tanker Fell Into Gorge In Kohistan

Published February 25, 2023

Two died, another inured as an oil tanker fell into gorge in Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :At least two people Saturday died and one other was injured when an oil tanker plunged into a deep gorge at Balak More Upper Kohistan an area of Harban police station.

According to rescue 1122 Kohistan, an oil tanker heading towards Gilgit-Baltistan while taking a sharp turn on Balak More in Upper Kohstan fell into a deep gorge, resulting in two people including the driver and conductor died on the spot while another person sustained critical injuries.

The two dead persons belonged to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Besides, Rescue 1122 locals and Harban police also took part in the rescue operation and recovered the driver and conductor's dead bodies. Rescue 1122 shifted them to Chalas Basic Health Unit.

