Two Died As FWO Vehicle Plunges Into Ravine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

At least two people died when a vehicle plunges into a deep gorge at Kiro police post-Lower Kohistanon Saturday

LOWER KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :At least two people died when a vehicle plunges into a deep gorge at Kiro police post-Lower Kohistanon Saturday.

According to the Rescue-1122 sources, a Frontier Works Organization (FWO) vehicle fell into a deep gorge resulting in two people died at the spot.

Rescue-1122 Lower Kohistan recovered the bodies of the ill-fated passengers and shifted them to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital Pattan where after completion of medico-legal formalities handed over to the families.

The dead passengers were identified as Khalid Butt son of Ghulam Muhammad Butt resident of Lahore and Moaz son of Muhammad Raza resident of Mardan.

