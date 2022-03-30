Two died as two motorcycles collided with each other

Two bikers died on Wednesday near city gate under the jurisdiction of kabeerwala police in a head on colision of two motorcycles coming from different directions

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Two bikers died on Wednesday near city gate under the jurisdiction of kabeerwala police in a head on colision of two motorcycles coming from different directions.

According to Rescue 1122 sources,Saqlain(18)years and Younis (16)years were heading somewhere from their residence, Kabeerwala when they reached near city gate their bike hit with another motorcycle which was coming from opposite side, Resultantly they both died on the spot after receiving head injuries ,while another motorcyclist received serious wounds.

Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the body and injured to (THQ) kabeerwala for necessary legal formalities,while police convened have started investigation into the incident.