Two Died, Eight Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Two died, eight injured in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two people died and eight others including two children and women sustained injuries in a collision between two vehicle on National Highway near Bakhtiarabad area of Sibi district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, two cars collided with each other due to over speeding, as a resulting, two people including a child died on the spot while two children among eight suffered wounds.

Levies force on information reached the site and the bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims' treatments were started.

The injured were identified as Ghaus Bakhsh, Abdul Aziz, Muhammad Usman, Wariya Khan, Bibi Ayasha, Nafisa Bibi, Mour Jan and Bibi Farhat.

One of the deceased was also identified as Ijaz Ahmed.

Levies force has registered a case.

