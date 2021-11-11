UrduPoint.com

Two Died, Four Injured As Suzuki Hi-roof Falls Into Ravine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:21 PM

Two died, four injured as Suzuki Hi-roof falls into ravine

Two persons were died and four others sustained injuries when a Suzuki Hi-roof Thursday plunged into a deep ravine at Chapra More Sarai Saleh

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons were died and four others sustained injuries when a Suzuki Hi-roof Thursday plunged into a deep ravine at Chapra More Sarai Saleh.

According to the police source, a family of village Khumhawan Sari Saleh was heading towards their home when the driver lost his control over the van due to over speeding and fell into a ravine.

Two people including a woman (70) Kali Jan wife of Sadiq and minor girl Mah Noor daughter of Muhammad Akhtar died on the spot while four other passengers sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Ghulam Muhammad son of Bahadur Khan, Ansar Bibi wife of Ali Akbar, Tazeem Bibi daughter of Muhammad Aslam and driver of the van Shahzad son of Muhammad Afzal.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Haripur.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Driver Died Wife Sari Van Haripur Women Family Suzuki

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi meets Saudi Minister of Culture in ..

Noura Al Kaabi meets Saudi Minister of Culture in Paris

7 minutes ago
 Russian-Greek Intergovernmental Commission to Be H ..

Russian-Greek Intergovernmental Commission to Be Held in Moscow From Nov 29-30 - ..

1 minute ago
 Kazakhstan Envoy for bolstering bilateral trade wi ..

Kazakhstan Envoy for bolstering bilateral trade with Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Zhou Enlai's hometown listed as world gastronomy c ..

Zhou Enlai's hometown listed as world gastronomy city by UNESCO

1 minute ago
 19th CPC Central Committee concludes 6th plenary s ..

19th CPC Central Committee concludes 6th plenary session, releases communique

1 minute ago
 South Africa-UAE trade bouncing back to pre-COVID ..

South Africa-UAE trade bouncing back to pre-COVID growth trajectory: Ambassador

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.