Two died, four injured as Suzuki Hi-roof falls into ravine

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons were died and four others sustained injuries when a Suzuki Hi-roof Thursday plunged into a deep ravine at Chapra More Sarai Saleh.

According to the police source, a family of village Khumhawan Sari Saleh was heading towards their home when the driver lost his control over the van due to over speeding and fell into a ravine.

Two people including a woman (70) Kali Jan wife of Sadiq and minor girl Mah Noor daughter of Muhammad Akhtar died on the spot while four other passengers sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Ghulam Muhammad son of Bahadur Khan, Ansar Bibi wife of Ali Akbar, Tazeem Bibi daughter of Muhammad Aslam and driver of the van Shahzad son of Muhammad Afzal.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Haripur.