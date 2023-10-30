Two Died, Four Injured In Road Accident: Police
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Two women were killed while four others sustained injuries when a speedy motorcar overturned in Nowshera district on Monday.
Police said the accident occurred near Rashakai Interchange on a motorcycle due failure of break of the car.
The dead include Faram Bibi (40) and Nazhat Bibi (38) of Mardan district.
The injured were shifted to hospital.
Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.