Two died, four injured in road accident: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Two women were killed while four others sustained injuries when a speedy motorcar overturned in Nowshera district on Monday.

Police said the accident occurred near Rashakai Interchange on a motorcycle due failure of break of the car.

The dead include Faram Bibi (40) and Nazhat Bibi (38) of Mardan district.

The injured were shifted to hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.