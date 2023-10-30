Open Menu

Two Died, Four Injured In Road Accident: Police

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Two women were killed while four others sustained injuries when a speedy motorcar overturned in Nowshera district on Monday.

Police said the accident occurred near Rashakai Interchange on a motorcycle due failure of break of the car.

The dead include Faram Bibi (40) and Nazhat Bibi (38) of Mardan district.

The injured were shifted to hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

