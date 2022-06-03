Two died, four injured in Sajji Kot road accident

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and four others were injured when a rickshaw fell into a deep gorge near the Saji Kot area of ??the Nara police station.

According to Rescue1122 sources, the accident occurred due to a sharp turn in which a member of the same family, husband Sardar Sabir, and his wife died on the spot, and their four children were injured.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured and bodies to the TPD Hospital Havelian.

The four injured children were declared critical and after initial treatment, they were referred to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad.