Two Died In Building Collapse In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:23 PM

Two died in building collapse in Rawalpindi

Two workers were killed when an under-construction basement of a plaza partially collapsed near Sangjani the area of Taxila here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Two workers were killed when an under-construction basement of a plaza partially collapsed near Sangjani the area of Taxila here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the basement under construction plaza suddenly land slided and two workers identified as Kabir Ahmed 34 and Muhammad Haroon were stuck under the material.

On receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the scene and conducted the rescue operation and successfully evacuated both victims from the soil and shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Taxila.

