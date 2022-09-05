UrduPoint.com

Two Died In Dir Upper Flash Flood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :At least two men died when a cloudburst caused flash flood in the Swansar area of Barawal Tehsil in Dir Upper, late Sunday night.

Local police said heavy rains were reported in Dir Upper and Swat district causing flooding in local water channels.

In Swasar area of Barawal two people lost their lives when they were washed away by the flash flood.

The local people succeeded in retrieving both the bodies from the water. The heavy rain spell that may prevail till next Wednesday has added to the difficulties of people already affected by the recent floods.

More Stories From Pakistan

