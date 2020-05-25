Two died in district Torghar on Eid day

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :At least two people died including a 13 years old girl and two others injured in Tehsil Jadba of district Torghar on Eid's first day.

According to the police sources, in first incident on the dispute of business transactions two groups opened fire on each other at the village of Loa Pattay of UC Bartoni where 35 years old Sher Bahadur lost his life while another person of rival groups sustained critical injuries.

After killing Sher Bahadur the opponent group fled away from the crime scene, Jadba police shifted the dead body of slain and injured to the hospital for completion of medicolegal formalities and later register FIR against both groups.

In another incident a 13 years old girl scalded to death and her mother sustained burn injuries when the house caught fire due to unknown reason at Jadba Tehsil of district Torghar.

Locals and police have recovered the dead body and injured mother from the blazed and shifted them to hospital for treatment.