Two Died In Khanewal Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 09:40 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were crushed to death in a collision between car and a motorcycle in Abdul Hakeem area near Kacha Khoh on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Rashid and Mustafa resident of 16/10-R were going on motorcycle when they reached near Kacha Khoh a speeding car coming from opposite direction hit their motorcycle, resultantly, they both died on the spot.

The car driver managed to escape from the scene while Sadar Abdul Hakeem police have registered a case against identified car driver and started investigations.

