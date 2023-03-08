UrduPoint.com

Two Died In Match Factory Blast In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Two died in match factory blast in Peshawar

Two people killed due to a blast in a match factory at Hayatabad Industrial Estate here on Wednesday afternoon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Two people killed due to a blast in a match factory at Hayatabad Industrial Estate here on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rescue 1122, the cause of the blast is supposed to be chemical material used in preparation of match sticks, which causing destruction of a portion of the production unit.

The match factory was closed for the last ten years and blast occurred due to cleanliness, carried out today, according to Rescue 1122 statement.

The two injured were rushed to Hayatabad Medical Center in serious condition and both have succumbed to their injuries, a spokesman of Edhi Welfare organization which also took part in rescue operation claimed.

Related Topics

Injured Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' ..

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' - US Army Acquisition Chief

22 minutes ago
 Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian ..

Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian Soldiers by Late March

22 minutes ago
 US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conf ..

US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conflict, Clandestine Attack - Int ..

22 minutes ago
 Social sector played role in boosting confidence a ..

Social sector played role in boosting confidence among women: Commissioner

22 minutes ago
 DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

22 minutes ago
 ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativit ..

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativity Awards

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.