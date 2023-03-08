Two died in match factory blast in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Two people killed due to a blast in a match factory at Hayatabad Industrial Estate here on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rescue 1122, the cause of the blast is supposed to be chemical material used in preparation of match sticks, which causing destruction of a portion of the production unit.

The match factory was closed for the last ten years and blast occurred due to cleanliness, carried out today, according to Rescue 1122 statement.

The two injured were rushed to Hayatabad Medical Center in serious condition and both have succumbed to their injuries, a spokesman of Edhi Welfare organization which also took part in rescue operation claimed.