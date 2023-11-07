Two died in motorcycle-bus collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Two people including a woman were killed,while one sustained injuries in bus-motorcycle collision here at Jhang, Sargodha road near Pumpanwala Pull on Tuesday.

Factory area police said that Muhammad Ramzan (28) r/o Hayat wala along with his relatives Fateh bibi (50) and Bashiraan (28) was heading towards Sargodha city on motorcycle from Sahiwal when the two-wheeler collided coaster bus.

Consequently,Ramzan and Fateh bibi died on the spot, while Bashiran sustained injuries.

Concerned police launched investigation.