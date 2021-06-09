Two died in River Kunhar Naran

At least two people including a 12 years old girl Wednesday drowned in River Kunhar while crossing Shahbaig wooden bridge at Naran

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :At least two people including a 12 years old girl Wednesday drowned in River Kunhar while crossing Shahbaig wooden bridge at Naran.

According to the in-charge police Chowki Naran, 12 years old Momina Bibi who came to visit the house of 31 years old Javed and was going back when they reached Shahbaig wooden bridge Momina Bibi slipped from the floor resulting both fell into the River Kunhar.

Locals have recovered the body of Momina Bibi from the Gorian glacier while the body of Muhammad Javed was missing till the filling of report.