UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Died In River Kunhar Naran

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:53 PM

Two died in River Kunhar Naran

At least two people including a 12 years old girl Wednesday drowned in River Kunhar while crossing Shahbaig wooden bridge at Naran

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :At least two people including a 12 years old girl Wednesday drowned in River Kunhar while crossing Shahbaig wooden bridge at Naran.

According to the in-charge police Chowki Naran, 12 years old Momina Bibi who came to visit the house of 31 years old Javed and was going back when they reached Shahbaig wooden bridge Momina Bibi slipped from the floor resulting both fell into the River Kunhar.

Locals have recovered the body of Momina Bibi from the Gorian glacier while the body of Muhammad Javed was missing till the filling of report.

Related Topics

Police Visit From

Recent Stories

Spain's Euro players to be vaccinated against viru ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to present budget on June 18

3 minutes ago

Italy Saw Lowest Household Consumption in Decades ..

3 minutes ago

Expert Warns Price Floors for EU Carbon Emissions ..

3 minutes ago

Vietnam to postpone SEA Games until next year: sta ..

6 minutes ago

US to Watch Russia's Exercise for Possible Increas ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.