Two Died In Road Accident
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 10:50 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Two persons died while another sustained injuries here on Friday when a tractor trolly bound from Multan to Muzaffargarh hit a vehicle coming from opposite direction at Multan-Muzaffargarth road.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, the accident occurred near Mahmood Mill flyover, adding that the tractor trolley, filled with animal fodder, was coming from wrong-side.
Bodies and injured were shifted to hospital, Rescue 1122 officials said.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.