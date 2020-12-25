Two died in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Two persons died while another sustained injuries here on Friday when a tractor trolly bound from Multan to Muzaffargarh hit a vehicle coming from opposite direction at Multan-Muzaffargarth road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the accident occurred near Mahmood Mill flyover, adding that the tractor trolley, filled with animal fodder, was coming from wrong-side.

Bodies and injured were shifted to hospital, Rescue 1122 officials said.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.