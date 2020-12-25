UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Died In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 10:50 AM

Two died in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Two persons died while another sustained injuries here on Friday when a tractor trolly bound from Multan to Muzaffargarh hit a vehicle coming from opposite direction at Multan-Muzaffargarth road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the accident occurred near Mahmood Mill flyover, adding that the tractor trolley, filled with animal fodder, was coming from wrong-side.

Bodies and injured were shifted to hospital, Rescue 1122 officials said.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Injured Road Vehicle Died Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 25, 2020 in Pakistan

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

11 hours ago

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh ..

10 hours ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

10 hours ago

Afghan women's rights activist shot dead

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.