UrduPoint.com

Two Died In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Two died in road Accident

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were crushed to death in a collision between a motorcycle and a dumper at Sanawan police precinct near Shadman Ada here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Ismail (46) was going somewhere on a motorbike with his friend Muhammad Qasim in Sanawan area when his motorbike collided with a speeding dumper near Shadman base.

As a result, a speeding dumper crushed them both.

Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Sanawan Hospital for necessary legal action (BHU), while the concerned police have started raids to nab the fleeing dumper driver after registering a case against him.

More Stories From Pakistan

