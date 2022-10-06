UrduPoint.com

Two Died In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons died while two other sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided head-on near Chehkan village on Tank road here on Thursday.

According to police, Ghulam Qadir Suleman Khel and Sawarish Bibi died on the spot while Fazal Amin Suleman Khel and Ghulam Abbass sustained injuries in the accident that took place within limits of Saddar police station.

The injured were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police registered report and started investigation.

