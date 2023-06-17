Two Died In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2023 | 11:52 PM
At least two persons died in the Dasht area on Saturday in a road accident, police said
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :At least two persons died in the Dasht area on Saturday in a road accident, police said.
They said two persons riding bike were way home when they were hit by a speeding car.
Resultantly, they suffered critical injuries and died while the way to the hospital.
The deceased were identified as Shahzaib and Arsalan.
Further investigation was underway.