UrduPoint.com

Two Died In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Two died in road accident

At least two persons died in the Dasht area on Saturday in a road accident, police said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :At least two persons died in the Dasht area on Saturday in a road accident, police said.

They said two persons riding bike were way home when they were hit by a speeding car.

Resultantly, they suffered critical injuries and died while the way to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Shahzaib and Arsalan.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Car Died Road Accident

Recent Stories

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

55 seconds ago
 France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west ..

France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west

1 minute ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to h ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to have an end'

1 minute ago
 Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine P ..

Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine Peace Initiative Finished

1 minute ago
 ICF, PNCA jointly presents gala

ICF, PNCA jointly presents gala

1 minute ago
 Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countri ..

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countries on Ukraine conflict

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.