Two died in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :At least two persons died in the Dasht area on Saturday in a road accident, police said.

They said two persons riding bike were way home when they were hit by a speeding car.

Resultantly, they suffered critical injuries and died while the way to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Shahzaib and Arsalan.

Further investigation was underway.