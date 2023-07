MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Two youngsters were killed when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle on Umerkot road in the Mirpurkhas area.

According to police, 28-year-old Ali Hassan Arisar and Zeeshan Arisar died in the accident.

The police handed over the dead bodies to the heirs from the civil hospital after completing legal formalities