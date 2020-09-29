Two died in road accident at Khaira Gali Galiyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :At least two people Tuesday died and one other injured when a loaded truck fell from a sharp turn on a roadside vendor at Khaira Gali.

According to the details, a truck No. 489 Quetta carrying soft drinks fell from a sharp turn at Khaira Gali when the driver lost his control over the vehicle, resulting in the driver lost who sustained critical injures could not survive and lost his life.

Unfortunately, the truck fell on a roadside vendor who was selling shawls also lost life, another person on the truck sustained injures with broken legs. Murree road was completely blocked for two hours.

Locals and police recovered the dead bodies of the truck driver and roadside vendor and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree.