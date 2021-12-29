Two died in road accident in Alipur

Two motorcyclists were killed in a head-on collision in jurisdiction of Alipur Saddar Police on Wednesday morning

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed in a head-on collision in jurisdiction of Alipur Saddar Police on Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Abid Ali and Wasif Ali were riding on motorcycles when a speedy car hit them near Boota Bridg by pass and they succumbed to injuries on the spot while car driver managed to escape after the accident.

Rescuers along with police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to (THQ) Alipur for necessary legal formalities.