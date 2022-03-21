UrduPoint.com

Two Died In Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 08:19 PM

At least two people died and other injured on Monday in two different road accidents at Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Havelian city

According to Rescue 1122 sources, in a first accident, a motorcycle collided with a Suzuki van at Chamba Bridge where motorcyclist Jameel son of Allah Baksh resident of Lahore died on the spot while the driver of the Suzuki van sustained critical injuries.

In the second road accident near Indus Flour mills Havelian, an over speeding Suzuki high roof hit a pedestrian Khan Afsar son of Jalal resident of Sultan Pur who was crossing the road and he sustained critical injuries.

Later, locals have shifted the injured Khan Afsar to Type-D hospital Havelian where he could not survive and died. Havelian police registered two cases and started an investigation.

