Two died in road mishap

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :A girl and her brother died in a road accident on Monday when two motorbikes collided head with each other near Basti Thar.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Asima (22) and Aslam (23) r/o Thata Jhundhair were on their way by riding a motorcycle when a speedy motorbike, coming from opposite side, collided head with them.

As a result, they both received severe injuries and died on the spot.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to (THQ) hospital Jatoee for legal formalities.

Police have started investigations.