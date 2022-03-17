UrduPoint.com

Two Died In Road Mishap In Burewala

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Two died in road mishap in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Two motorcycles collided near Multan Burewala bypass within the limits of President Police on Thursday, killing two people.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Mohammad Jamil (51), Mohammad Nadeem (45) was going somewhere on a motorbike when he reached near Burewala bypass, and his motorbike collided with another motorbike coming from the opposite direction.

As result they both died on the spot, an opposing motorcyclist named Shiraz was seriously injured.

Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital for necessary legal action, while the concerned police have started an investigation into the incident.

>