Two Died In Separate Incidents In Attock

Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:28 PM

Two persons on Monday lost their lives in separate incidents in different areas of Attock during last 24 hours

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons on Monday lost their lives in separate incidents in different areas of Attock during last 24 hours.

In first incident, a laborer was beaten to death by a fellow labourer over a patty issue in village Burj in the limits of Fateh Jang Police station.

Police informed that a 19 years old labourer Ahsan Ali exchanged hot words with a fellow worker Kamran Yaqub who attacked Ahsan Ali with an iron rod and killed him on the spot.

In another accident, a young man Mohammad Ibrar- a native of Shahdher drowned in Ghazi-Brotha water channel near Hazro.

Police and rescue officials searched his body and handed it over to his family. Respective police stations have registered cases and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

