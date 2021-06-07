Two died in separate incidents in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons on Monday lost their lives in separate incidents in different areas of Attock during last 24 hours.

In first incident, a laborer was beaten to death by a fellow labourer over a patty issue in village Burj in the limits of Fateh Jang Police station.

Police informed that a 19 years old labourer Ahsan Ali exchanged hot words with a fellow worker Kamran Yaqub who attacked Ahsan Ali with an iron rod and killed him on the spot.

In another accident, a young man Mohammad Ibrar- a native of Shahdher drowned in Ghazi-Brotha water channel near Hazro.

Police and rescue officials searched his body and handed it over to his family. Respective police stations have registered cases and started investigation.