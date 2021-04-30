UrduPoint.com
Two Died In Two Different Incidents In Various Parts Of Attock

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Two died in two different incidents in various parts of Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Atleast two persons were died while two others were critically injured in two different road mishaps in various parts of the Attock district.

In the first incident a man died in a collission between two dumpers on GT Road near Fauji Mills Hasanabdal . Rescue 1122 reached at the spot and took out the dead body which was entangled inside the dumper .

The deceased was identified as Abid Ali 35. His body was latter shifted to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal .

As per the Rescue 1122 sources , the fatal accident took place because of over speeding of both the dumpers.

In another incident a motorcyclist Zaheer Ahmad 32 died instantly while two others received injuries when hit by a speedy Suzuki van on Fatehjang Khaur road .

The dead and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Fatehjang by Rescue 1122 ambulances .

