Two Died In Two Motorcycles Clash

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 01:02 PM

Two person were died as two motorcycles collided with each other at Dera Baba Peer Shah under the jurisdiction of Jampur Sader police on Wednesday

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Tajamul aged 34 and Ahmed Ali (44)years r/o Jampur were heading to Rajanpur on Motorcycle, when they reached near Dera Baba Peer Shah their Motorcycle collided with another bike which was coming from the opposite side.

Resultantly, they both died on the spot while the other Motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the bodies and injured to (THQ) Jampur for necessary legal formalities, while Police concerned has started investigation into the incident.

