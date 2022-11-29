Two died, one injure in road mishap

Police van crushed a woman and her daughter and injured another on Srinagar Highway in the limits of I-9 police station early Tuesday

According to private media report, the woman who died in the early morning accident was identified as Surya Bibi and her daughter as Alia, hit by over speeding police van when they were crossing the road.

Another girl was also injured in the accident.

According to Islamabad police, driver was arrested and the FIR has also been registered in I-9 police station.