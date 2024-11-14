Two Died, One Injured In An Accident On Motorway
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) As many as two people died and one was injured in a tragic accident near Kalar Kahar on the Motorway here Thursday.
According to Motorway Police North Zone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib, after being informed that a vehicle coming from the back side collided with a trailer, a heavy contingent of Motorway police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the Trauma Center, Kalar Kahar.
He said that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the driver.
