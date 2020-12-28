Two died, one injured in Chaman car-vehicle collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :At least two persons died and one other sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a damper vehicle on National Highway near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a car when a damper vehicle hit it on National Highway near Pir Alizai area due to over speeding.

As a result, two people died on the spot after receiving serious injuries while a Muhammad Inbiya suffered wounds.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the deceased were identified as Ruhullah and Ghulam Jailani.

The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.