Two died, one injured in Kuchlak land dispute

At two persons died and another sustained injuries in a clash between two groups over land dispute in kuchlak area, 25 kilometers away from provincial capital on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :At two persons died and another sustained injuries in a clash between two groups over land dispute in kuchlak area, 25 kilometers away from provincial capital on Saturday.

According to Levies Force sources, two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other after development land dispute between them at killi Sanzarkhel area.

As a result, two of them died on the spot after receiving bullets wound while Wali Muhammad suffered injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to civil hospital where the body of the deceased were identified as Lal Muhammad, 40 and Kamaloo,18.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force is looking into the matter.