Two died, one injured in mine accident in Attock

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Two laborers were buried under sand and lost their lives when a mine caved in while another sustained injuries in village Kundrala, Jand Tehsil, Attock on Tuesday.

The dead were identified as Mohammad Shabbir and Mohammad Aslam while injured named Fayyaz.

Meanwhile, in another incident a man shot injured his uncle over land dispute in Dehri Chohan in limits of Attock Police station.

Police said 56 years old Dilawar Khan had a land dispute with his nephew. Boh of them exchanged hot words and in result his nephew opened fire on him and fled away.

The injured man was shifted to DHQ hospital Attock in critical condition. Police registered separate cases andstarted investigation.