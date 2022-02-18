UrduPoint.com

Two Died, One Injured In Three Different Road Accidents.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Two died, one injured in three different road accidents.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :At least two motorcyclists died and one other critically injured in three different road accidents here on Friday.

According to Rescue1122 sources, in the first incident, a motorcycle fell into the river Dumtur below Takiya Bridge where 21-year-old Muhammad Adeel resident of Bandi died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 medical team shifted the deceased to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for completion of medico-legal formalities.

In another incident, 45 years old Muhammad Ayub resident of Sialkot village fell from a motorcycle after suffering a heart attack.

Rescue 1122 medical team provided him first aid and shifted him to the Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad, but he could not survive and lost his life.

In the third accident a car collided with a motorcycle at PMA Chowk where Muhammad Jamshed sustained critical injuries, Rescue 1122 team provided his first aid and shifted him to DHQ hospital.

