UrduPoint.com

Two Died, Rawalpindi's Dengue Tally Reached 367

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Two died, Rawalpindi's dengue tally reached 367

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Monday said that two dengue patients had died, while the total confirmed cases reached 367 in the Rawalpindi district.

The health officer informed that as many as 27 new patients arrived during the last hours, including 18 from Potohar town urban area, one from Chak Jalaldin, Rawalpindi Cantonment and Kahutta, while six cases were reported from outside districts in Rawalpindi counting four from Islamabad and one each from Multan and Jehlum.

During the last 24 hours, 213 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district's health facilities, while the district administration had registered 38 FIRs, issued notices to 114, challan to 51, sealed four premises, and a fine of Rs 150,100 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs, he added.

Presently, he said that 15 patients having positive results were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital,13 to Benazir Bhutto Hospital and ten to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The health officer said all efforts were being made to control dengue cases in the district, adding, "Dengue fever situation is under control, and the threat of dengue fever spread will end soon as the weather changes."He said a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different district localities, mainly where dengue larvae had been found.

Dr Sajjad advised the residents to take precautionary measures and not panic as dengue fever was curable with timely and proper treatment./395

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Weather Dengue Benazir Bhutto Fine Died Rawalpindi Family All From

Recent Stories

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

41 minutes ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

2 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

4 hours ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

5 hours ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.