Two Died, Seven Injured As A Jeep Plunges Into Ravine Near Balakot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 02:39 PM

Two died, seven injured as a jeep plunges into ravine near Balakot

At least two people were died and seven others injured when a jeep plunged into a deep gorge at Danna near Balakot

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :At least two people were died and seven others injured when a jeep plunged into a deep gorge at Danna near Balakot.

According to the police, a passenger Jeep No. GLT-2287 which was heading towards Hangrai Ghanila from Balakot fell into a deep ravine when the driver lost his control over the vehicle at village Danna, as a result jeep driver Abdul Wahid and a minor girl Fiza daughter of Qasim Jan died at the spot and seven others including two women sustained injuries.

Balakot police and locals have rescued the injured and recovered dead bodies of two people from the gorge and shifted them to Tehsil headquarter hospital Balakot where two injured were declared critical and referred to King Abdullah Hospital Manshera.

