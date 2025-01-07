Two died, seven injured in an accident on M-14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) As many as two people died and seven were injured in a tragic accident on the Motorway M-14 near Essa Khel here Tuesday.

According to Motorway Police North Zone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib, among seven injured two of them were in serious condition while five had minor injuries.

He said that the bus overturned due to the driver's negligence as the driver fell asleep.

As soon as the accident was reported, a heavy contingent of Motorway Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Essa Khel and DHQ Mianwali.

He added that the bus was going to Islamabad from Quetta. During the rescue operations, non-customs paid goods were recovered from the secret compartments of the bus including tobacco, chocolate and gutka.

He added that the bus was handed over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.