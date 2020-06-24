UrduPoint.com
Two Died, Seven Injured In Two Road Accidents In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

Two died, seven injured in two road accidents in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons died and seven others injured in two different road accidents in district Abbottabad.

According to the police sources, in the first road accident which took place in Sherwan circle where a passenger Toyota Hiace No. RIR-9536 was heading towards Habib Abad from Abbottabad into a deep gorge when the driver lost his control over the vehicle at Sundogali resulting in one passenger died at the spot and others were critically injured.

Rescue 1122, police and locals have reached the spot and recovered the injured and dead body from the gorge and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad where three of them were declared critical.

The dead passenger was identified as Muhammad Waris while the injured were as Javed, Muhammad Rafique, Faheem, Raza Muhammad and Azhar Javed.

In another accident a motorcycle plunged into a ravine near Sabzi Mandi Abbottabad where the motorcyclist Abdul Rehman died at the spot and his brother Khalid sustained critical injuries, both motorcyclists belonged to Peshawar. Rescue 1122 the dead body and injured from the ravine and shifted them to the hospital.

