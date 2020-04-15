UrduPoint.com
Two Died, Six Injured As Pickup Plunges Into A Ravine

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:36 PM

Two died, six injured as pickup plunges into a ravine

At least two persons were killed and six others critically injured as a passenger pickup fell into a deep ravine at Mirani Battagram

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed and six others critically injured as a passenger pickup fell into a deep ravine at Mirani Battagram.

According to the police sources, a passenger pickup which was heading towards Mirani from Battagram carrying several passengers fell into a deep gorge, as a result a woman and 12 years old boy died on the spot while six other passengers sustained critical injures.

Battagram police and locals recovered the dead bodies and rescued the injured, and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital Battagram where three critically injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.

More Stories From Pakistan

