Two died, three injured due to gas blast at house

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Two minor children were burnt to death while three others sustained serious burn injuries as fire broke out in the house due to gas leakage in Sadeeqabad area in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station on early Thursday.

Police and rescue sources told APP that, the wife of Murad Khan was working on stove to prepare some food, however the house turned into fire ball due to gas leakage. The couple run away outside the house to save themselves from fire, however their two minor sons aged 4 and 5 years burnt alive.

Later, Rescue 1122 reached at the spot and extinguished the fire and retrieved the charred bodies from the room. Three other family members including another bother of the victims, their mother and grandfather who received serious burn injuries were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition.