Two died, three injured in bus-car collision

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and three others were injured in a collision between bus and car at Das Wala Morr some kilometers away from Jahania in the jurisdiction of city police on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Nadir r/o Moza Janakpur was heading somewhere along with her daughter named Alishba and three others including Perveen, Waqas and Uzma on car No.

MLF-8225, when they reached near Das Wala Morr a speedy bus number ES-4428 collided with the car.

Resultantly, Nadir and Alishba died on the spot while three others including Perveen, Waqas and Uzma sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers after getting information reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to district headquarters hospital Khanewal for necessary legal formalities.

Police started search to arrest the bus driver after registering FIR against him.