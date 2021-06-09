UrduPoint.com
Two Died, Three Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 10:02 PM

Two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries when a car crossing through Jijaal area of Lower Kohistan plunged into a deep ditch, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday night

Two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries when a car crossing through Jijaal area of Lower Kohistan plunged into a deep ditch, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday night.

According to details, a rashly driven car was crossing the Jijaal area when suddenly it fell into a deep ditch, resulted in killing of two persons on the spot.

The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

