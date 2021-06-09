Two died, three injured in road accident

Two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries when a car crossing through Jijaal area of Lower Kohistan plunged into a deep ditch, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday night

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries when a car crossing through Jijaal area of Lower Kohistan plunged into a deep ditch, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday night.

According to details, a rashly driven car was crossing the Jijaal area when suddenly it fell into a deep ditch, resulted in killing of two persons on the spot.

The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigations were underway.