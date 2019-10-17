Two died, three injured in truck-vehicle collision in Quetta

At least two persons died and three other sustained injuries in a collision between a vehicle and a truck at Maikhtar area of Loralai district here on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :At least two persons died and three other sustained injuries in a collision between a vehicle and a truck at Maikhtar area of Loralai district here on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a vehicle when a speedy truck hit it which coming from opposition direction.

As a consequence, two people died on the spot after receiving serious wounds while three other suffered injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims treatments were initiated. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.