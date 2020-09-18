Two died, three sustain injuries 0in gas cylinder explosion

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :At least two people including mother and son died while other family members sustained injuries in a gas cylinder explosion incident in a house of village Pharhari near here.

Details revealed that fire broke out during the cooking when gas cylinder exploded.

It is worth mentioning that this was the second incident of gas cylinder explosion in the village Pharhari during one week.

According to police, Nasira Bibi was preparing tea while his son was repairing the gas cylinder.

Gas started leaking from the cylinder and caught fire through the burner and spread in the house all of sudden.

Nisra Bibi wife of Abdul Raoof, Mubeen son of Abdul Raoof, and Gultasib son of Raja Safdar were rescued by the other family members and shifted to Trauma Center Haripur where mother and son could not survive owing to burn injuries and lost their lives while the condition of the third patient was also declared critical.