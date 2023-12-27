Open Menu

Two Died, Two Injured In Balakot Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 01:30 PM

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A tragic road accident in Thanwan village, Ghanool, Balakot on Wednesday claimed the lives of two persons and left two others injured. The incident occurred when a passenger jeep lost control on a sharp turn and plunged into a deep gorge.

According to police sources, the victims were identified as General Councilor Ali Zaman and Muhammad Sajjad, both residents of Ghanool village. The accident also resulted in critical injuries to Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Shafiq.

Local residents and the Balakot police collaborated to retrieve the bodies and the injured from the gorge.

The victims were subsequently shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Balakot for medical attention.

The funeral prayers for Ali Zaman and Muhammad Sajjad were conducted in the village of Ghanool.

