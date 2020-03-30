Two died, two injured in Havelian mud house collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

At least two persons were died and two others injured in a mud house collapse on Monday here at village Kaseel Havelian

According to the details, in the area of Havelian police station village Kaseel, owing to torrential rain a mud house of Tasif Abbasi caved in where Abbasi and his 7 years old granddaughter Horeen died under the debris of the roof while two others including 5 years old grandson Sher Dil and 6 years old granddaughter Tamanna sustained injures.

Locals have rescued the inhabitant of the house and recovered the dead bodies of old man his granddaughter and shifted the two injured to the D-type hospital Havelian.

Despite a ban on gathering of people due to the threat of the Covid-19 a large number of people have attended the funeral prayer of the deceased which was offered at their native town.