Two died, two injured in Havelian road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed and two others were critically injured when two loaded and speeding dumpers collided with each other at Ayub Bridge here Sunday.

According to details, last night around 11:30 pm, a severe accident occurred between two dumpers at the Ayub Bridge near Police Station Havelian, resulting in one dumper fell into the stream below the Ayub Bridge.

In the incident, two people Wasim alias Kala, son of Akram, resident of Jandkot, and Aftab, son of Jan Haq, lost their lives, while two others including Gulfam, son of Noor-ul-Islam, resident of Manshera, and Umar, son of Ghulam Rasool, resident of Khushab, sustained injuries.

After the accident, Havelian police and Rescue 1122 responded and reached the site and carried out rescue operations.