UrduPoint.com

Two Died, Two Injured In Havelian Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Two died, two injured in Havelian road accident

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed and two others were critically injured when two loaded and speeding dumpers collided with each other at Ayub Bridge here Sunday.

According to details, last night around 11:30 pm, a severe accident occurred between two dumpers at the Ayub Bridge near Police Station Havelian, resulting in one dumper fell into the stream below the Ayub Bridge.

In the incident, two people Wasim alias Kala, son of Akram, resident of Jandkot, and Aftab, son of Jan Haq, lost their lives, while two others including Gulfam, son of Noor-ul-Islam, resident of Manshera, and Umar, son of Ghulam Rasool, resident of Khushab, sustained injuries.

After the accident, Havelian police and Rescue 1122 responded and reached the site and carried out rescue operations.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Police Station Khushab SITE Havelian Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

3 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

4 hours ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

4 hours ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

4 hours ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

4 hours ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.