Two died, two injured in road accident in Mardan

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Two persons died and two others injured in road accident near Haider Kale Ring road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred due to collision of a loader and Shahroz vehicle which claimed lives of two labourers of Mirves vegetable market.

The deceased were identified as Mustafa and Hakim Khan who died on the spot while Naeem Shah and Tehsinullah sustained injuries in the accident.

Rescue 1122 team reached at the spot and shifted victims to nearby hospital.