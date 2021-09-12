UrduPoint.com

Two Die,four Injured In A Land Sliding Incident At PMA Kakul

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 12:30 PM

Two die,four injured in a land sliding incident at PMA Kakul

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :At least two people including a woman a minor girl of the same family Sunday died and four other sustained critical injuries under the debris of a house that was struck by land sliding at village Paigo near PMA Kakul Abbottabad.

According to Rescue 1122, due to torrential rain, a land sliding was triggered at village Paigo near PMA Kaul Abbottabad which struck a house resulting in six family members were buried under the debris of the house and the hill.

Two family members including a minor girl and a woman died on the spot and four others were critically injured.

In the rescue operation, 30 members of the Rescue 1122 Abbottabad took part and after a struggle of six hours, they rescued 4 people from the debris and also recovered two dead bodies, later the injured were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad for treatment.

People have appreciated the Rescue 1122 timely operation which saved four lives.

