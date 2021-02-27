UrduPoint.com
Two Die,one Hurt In Oil Tanker, Motorcycle Collision

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 04:28 PM

Two die,one hurt in oil tanker, motorcycle collision

At least two people were killed while one another sustained injuries when an oil tanker ran over a motorcycle near Takbeer town Kabirwala

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed while one another sustained injuries when an oil tanker ran over a motorcycle near Takbeer town Kabirwala.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, an oil tanker hit a motorcycle on which three persons were riding near Kabirwala.

In result, two persons died on the spot while one another sustained severe injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the injured and bodies to civil hospital.

The deceased were identified as Hussnain s/o Nazar Muhammad and Kaleemullah s/o Yousf residents of Muzaffargarh while the injured was Usman s/o Abdul Khaliq.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

