Two Dies, Eight Injure In Road Accident Havelian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 10:08 PM

Two dies, eight injure in road accident Havelian

Two person died and eight received serious injuries due to collision between an oil tanker, truck, van and a motor cycle at Khoker Mera area in Havellian Tehsil of Abbotabad district on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Two person died and eight received serious injuries due to collision between an oil tanker, truck, van and a motor cycle at Khoker Mera area in Havellian Tehsil of Abbotabad district on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 statement, as a result of collision, driver of truck and motor bike rider died on the spot.

On receiving information about the accident, Rescue 1122 forthwith rushed medical and disaster teams on the spot for providing emergency service.

All the injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Abbotabad where their condition has been stated to be precarious because of serious injuries.

More Stories From Pakistan

